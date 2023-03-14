Betson to Hold Spring Open House in S.C.

On April 12, the Betson team will be at the Myrtle Beach Stars & Strikes location to discuss and showcase services and products with its 90-piece arcade allowing guests to see the latest titles and discuss industry trends.

“Betson open house events allow us to meet with customers one-on-one to showcase the latest arcade games and discuss industry trends,” said David Capilouto, regional VP of Betson. “We thank the team at Stars & Strikes for hosting the event at their wonderful new location.”

The event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (lunch will be served). The Myrtle Beach Stars & Strikes is located at 600 Coastal Grand Circle. For more information, contact your Betson sales rep.