Betson to Hold S.C. Open House

Betson Southeast will hold its annual open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Kingston Plantation Brighton Tower in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The open house will feature top manufacturers showcasing the latest games. Industry representatives will be on hand to discuss services and products, and exclusive show finance and leasing specials.

“Along with the latest arcade games, the Betson Parts & Service team along with Goldfinger representatives will also be on hand with the latest touch screen monitors and products, perfect for gaming cabinets, digital signage and more,” Betson said. “The Parts team will be happy to discuss their new Essential Parts Program Package, uniquely designed for each location and their selection of games.”

Betson also recently announced the launch of Customer Service Case Inquiries on its website, where customers can easily fill out a form about concerns or questions related to orders, repairs and more. Learn more at www.betson.com.