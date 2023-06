The trade show portion of Bowl Expo will be held June 28-29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and Betson will be among the companies in attendance.

Stop by booths #821 and #833 to see the selection of Raw Thrills games they’ll have on display – from the 4-player edition of Halo: Fireteam Raven to Fast & Furious Arcade and MotoGP VR.

Click here to download their full line catalog or email [email protected] for additional information.