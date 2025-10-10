Betson Technical University Scheduled for Nov. 17-18

Coinciding with IAAPA Expo, the upcoming Betson Technical University will be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld this Nov. 17-18. It’ll be held each day from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The two-day course will cover topics including (but not limited to): a game system overview, digital multi-meter, basic soldering/splicing techniques, game maintenance, card reader 101, troubleshooting, wiring schematics and LCD repair.