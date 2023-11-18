Betson Technical University Hosts Largest Class Ever

Betson Technical University recently shared that it hosted its largest-ever class with more than 60 students and also celebrated its 1,000th graduate.

“BTU has evolved over the years to become the industry standard in technician training,” said Rob Zigmont, vice president of operations for Betson Enterprises. “We couldn’t be prouder of the work of the Betson team and the students who have graduated the class over the years. Technician training can be an overlooked key ingredient to a successful arcade game room.”

Added John McCann, the lead technical trainer for Betson: “The energy and exchange from the Orlando class was amazing. We’ll continue to bring value to our customers and provide educational programs that support their business.”