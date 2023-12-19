Betson Technical University Heads to Vegas During Expo

Join Betson in Las Vegas from March 18-19 for their Amusement Expo edition of Technical University, which is a two-day class aimed at training industry technicians. Click here to reserve your spot today.

“Our skilled, experienced in-house technicians conduct the training, sharing their knowledge, experience and best practices,” Betson explained. “These two-day courses provide extensive arcade game room training for all position levels. Whether they have years of experience or are new to the industry, your technicians will take something away from our two-day courses.”

Among the topics are a game system overview, basic soldering/splicing techniques, game maintenance, card reader 101, electric circuit theory and more. Learn more at: www.betson.com/betson-technical-university.