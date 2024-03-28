Betson Technical University Heading to Chicago June 11-12

Betson’s Technical University will have its next class June 11-12 at the Sonesta Chicago O’Hare Airport Rosemont. Click here to reserve your spot. Tickets are $1,995.

The schedule is set to run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Attendees can expect the two-day course to dive into topics such as game system overview, basic soldering and splicing techniques, troubleshooting, electric circuit theory, wiring schematics, computer repair and more.

For more information, contact Betson’s Jasmine Fernandez at 214-638-4900, ext. 2220, or by email: [email protected].