Betson Technical University Going Online for August

Betson is offering a free, scaled-down version of their popular Betson Technical University class as an online webinar next month on August 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Click here to sign up.

The company encourages prospective attendees to keep their skills sharp! Virtual BTU will cover electricity, wiring, cranes, machine troubleshooting, computers, preventative maintenance and more.

Space is limited, so they encourage those who want to attend to sign up asap. Betson plans to have their traditional hands-on BTU Class from Sept. 16-17 at the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel in Baltimore. You can sign up for that here. Visit www.betson.com for more information.