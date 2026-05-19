Betson Tech U Heading to Texas

Next week from May 27-28, Betson Technical University will be at the Aloft DFW Airport North in Irving, Texas.
Their program features skilled in-house technicians giving hands-on training with troubleshooting, card readers, electric circuit theory and more. “Whether you are an owner of GM with years of experience, or brand new to the industry, everyone takes something away from our 2-day courses,” the organizers say.
Click here to register or contact Jasmine Fernandez for more information ([email protected] or 214-638-4900, ext. 2220).