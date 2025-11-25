Betson Supports IAAPA’s Footprints from the Heart

Team Betson gathered together on Nov. 20 at Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida, in support of the 19th Annual IAAPA Footprints from the Heart 5K Fun Run and 1 Mile Walk.

This year, Betson raised more than $28,000 for the nonprofit, which provides cost-free vacations to critically ill children and their families.

The company’s Joe Gumeny and Bob Dipipi were two of the top individual fundraisers for the entire event. Click here to learn more about the event (and see more fun pictures from the Betson group).