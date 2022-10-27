Betson Showing Raw Thrills’ Fast & Furious (& More) at IAAPA

Fast & Furious Arcade from Raw Thrills will be at the Betson booth #615 at the upcoming trade show in Orlando.

The distributor will be bringing the brand-new officially-licensed racing game to IAAPA along with other Raw Thrills favorites, like the card-collecting game Minecraft Dungeons Arcade and the cinematic King Kong of Skull Island VR.

Click here to learn more or visit www.betson.com for additional information.

Betson also invites you to join them in supporting Give Kids The World Village during the Footprints From the Heart 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Walk. Click here for more info on making a donation.