Betson Sells 1,000th Unattended VR Unit

Betson Enterprises just announced a milestone 1,000th unattended virtual reality game was recently sold through the company. This includes games such as Raw Thrills’ King Kong of Skull Island VR, LAI’s Virtual Rabbids, Triotech’s Storm and titles from other suppliers.

“Virtual reality has been a buzzword in our industry for several years,” said Kyle Berger, Betson’s vice president of sales and purchasing. “As a distributor, finance company and an organization focused on our customer’s success, we took our time onboarding these new VR products. The result is that the VR games we’ve sold have been long-term top earners in their locations and will remain that way for years to come through factory reinvestment in new content.”

Raw Thrills, LAI Games and Triotech leaders all offered their congratulations.

“Raw Thrills congratulates Betson’s industry-leading 1,000th unattended VR game placement,” said the company’s founder Eugene Jarvis. “Betson immediately saw the massive income potential of King Kong of Skull Island VR and brought it to market through their total solution of sales, financing, installation, service and more.”

Added LAI Games’ senior VP of sales Chris Brady: “When LAI Games created the category of unattended VR with Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride, Betson saw the opportunity for its customers and put their sales and financial resources behind it.”

Said Triotech sales director David Swafford: “Triotech entered the unattended VR market with Storm, which has proven to be a solid earner. Betson put its marketing, sales team and financial power behind distributing Storm, successfully creating a synergy of unattended VR experiences.”