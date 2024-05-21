Betson Revamps Casino Resort Game Room

Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, Ore., has a new 20-piece game room thanks to a recent installation by Betson Enterprises. Amber Lambert, the Northwest regional sales rep for Betson, provided recommendations on game selection and layout.

“The insight on which games look best and produce income was invaluable,” said Kirk Bachelder of Memory Lanes Arcades, the game operator for the casino. “The install was smooth and went faster than expected. The crew was great at game placement and layout and making changes as needed on site. Revenue has been as good or better than expected.”

The arcade now boasts an array of entertainment options – from classics like Skee-Ball to the brand-new King Kong of Skull Island VR II. Additionally, there are games like Fast & Furious Arcade Motion, Super Bikes 3, NBA GameTime, Photo Motion, Over The Edge, Prize Hub and more.

Visit www.betson.com and www.memorylanenw.com for more details.