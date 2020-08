Betson just announced that they relocated their Bensenville office to a new and more efficient facility in the same Illinois city today, Aug. 20.

The new address is: Betson Midwest | 350 N. York Rd., Suite A | Bensenville, IL 60106

From now on, any parts and equipment being sent to Betson Midwest should go to that address. Their phone numbers and email addresses remain the same. The company’s Midwest HQ is available at 630-238-9400. Visit www.betson.com for more information.