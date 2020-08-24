Betson Promotes Britannie Betti

Britannie Betti has been promoted as Betson’s business development manager and Northeast regional sales manager, according to the company. She joined the family business 12 years ago working in customer service, and in 2016, joined the equipment sales team in an account executive role.

Betti will work alongside regional sales director and EVP of gaming Rick Kirby, and will work with Jonathan Betti (SVP of sales and marketing) to manage Betson’s entire sales organization and business development efforts.

“Britannie’s experience in sales and financial services has allowed her to develop into a key part of our sales organization,” Jonathan Betti said. “She has great communication skills and is consistently working to better herself and the overall organization.”

Britannie’s responsibilities will include developing growth strategies and plans, managing and retaining relationships with existing clients, increasing client base and identifying and mapping business strengths and customer needs.