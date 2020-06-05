Betson Promotes Best Practices for Reopening

As businesses around the U.S. and world continue to reopen, Betson has put together a guide for reopening with the best industry practices in the “post quarantine” era. After checking local guidelines, cleaning everything using CDC-recommended products and prepping your facility itself, Betson said it’s time to get the word out.

The company suggests using social media and the home page of your website as a means to let customers know of new policies and procedures you’ve implemented. If you have an email database, reach out that way as well.

Betson said new procedures should be put in place such as employees wearing face masks, hand sanitation stations throughout the building and frequent cleaning, especially on high-contact surfaces. They also detail CDC guidelines on cleaning games and electronics.

Read more in the full guide, or visit www.betson.com for more information.