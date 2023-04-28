Betson Parts & Service Team Adds Danny Trivits

Betson Imperial Parts & Service recently announced that Danny Trivits has joined the team as a parts specialist. Trivits has more than 20 years of industry experience.

“We are dedicated to bringing the best talent in the industry to our company, and Danny Trivits is a prime example of that,” said Richard Zayas-Bazan, president of Betson Imperial Parts & Services.

“With his expertise and deep understanding of the amusement, gaming and VLT markets, we are confident that Danny will help us deliver even greater value to our customers. We look forward to working with him and are excited to see the positive impact he will have on our organization and customers.” Learn more at www.betsonparts.com.