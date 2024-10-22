Betson Parts & Service Promotes John McCann

Betson Imperial Parts & Service recently created a new role in the company for long-time employee John McCann, who is now the senior sales engineering manager.

“John has been a tremendous asset to the company for over 35 years and this new role allows him to use his extensive knowledge to support our sales team and customers,” said Richard Zayas-Bazan, president of Betson Imperial Parts & Service. “He will be a vital bridge between the sales and engineering departments, communicating customer feedback to drive product improvements for our new product lines.”

His new responsibilities will include “collaborating with customers and suppliers to understand their unique technical requirements and proposing tailored solutions, working closely with the sales team, providing pre-sales technical support and guiding customers through every stage of the sales process, ensuring their needs are met with precision.”

McCann will also remain in his position as Betson Technical University head professor.