Betson Parts, Service Partly Back in Action

In a limited capacity, Betson’s parts, service and customer service departments are open for business, they say, along with the Raw Thrills support teams. “We are currently taking parts orders by phone, email and through our website, and we are also taking advance replacement orders,” the company said. “Our teams are responding to all email and phone inquiries as well.”

Betson Parts & Service has also opened their main parts warehouse for limited operations, and will be shipping customer orders 1-2 days per week as local conditions allow. Order pickups are still not available at this time.

Reach the teams at the following email addresses, or visit www.betsonparts.com:

• Parts: (800) 828-2048 or [email protected].

• Raw Thrills Hotline: (800) 753-2513 or [email protected].

• Service: (800) 768-8952 or [email protected]

• Customer Service: (800) 768-8952 or custo[email protected]