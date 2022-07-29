Betson Partners with Jersey Cares to Build “Hope Packs” for Veterans

Betson Enterprises team members recently joined staff from Jersey Cares in Carlstadt, N.J., to fill over 50 bags for Veterans experiencing homelessness with necessities such as first aid kits, hygiene products, rain ponchos, flashlights and other items. The volunteers also created no-sew fleece blankets to provide the vets with warmth and comfort during the winter.

All of the completed Veterans Hope Packs will be donated to Backpacks for Life, a group started in 2014 that is dedicated to serving homeless and at-risk veterans through backpack distribution and a mentorship program. Jersey Cares, an affiliate of the global Points of Light Network, is a nonprofit group established in 1993 that works to increase civic engagement the state by coordinating volunteer opportunities to address community-identified needs.

Betson’s Human Resources Director Evelyn Cortes said, “Supporting veterans is an important initiative for the organization, and we are pleased to be able to create a volunteer event that allows our team members to show our support.”

Adding to the effort, team members from Betson’s other offices across the country wrote personalized cards for veterans to thank them for their service.