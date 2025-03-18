Betson Partners with Incredibowl for Games

A new game room is ready for patrons in Toledo, Ohio – the culmination of a partnership between Betson Enterprises and Incredibowl Entertainment.

This 9,600-square-foot, 102-game installation includes Godzilla Kaiju Wars by Raw Thrills, a Photoma photo booth from Apple Industries and other recent titles. The arcade was an integral component of the transformation of Incredibowl Toledo from a 64-lane split bowling center to a full-on family entertainment center.

“Beyond the installation, Betson provides ongoing support, including wellness visits, game layout optimization and technical training to ensure long-term success,” said Chelsea Ducat, who oversees finance and marketing at Incredibowl.

Betson credits Northeast Regional Sales Director Britannie Betti with helping Incredibowl bring its newest game room to life. Learn more at www.incredibowl.com/toledo.