Betson Part of Huge Install at Elston Electric

Betson Enterprises recently partnered with Elston Electric on a large-scale game room installation as part of Chicago’s newest arcade destination inside the city’s Salt Shed complex. Betson supplied and installed 45 of the 110 games that make up the venue’s 11,000-sq.-ft. arcade space.

“Betson is family-owned and you can feel it – good folks in every department, top to bottom,” said Jim Zespy, the owner and operator of Elston Electric. “The service felt personal, and they took the time to visit our space and really get to know the vibe we were building. That made all the difference.”

The layout includes a mix of video games, pinball machines, Skee-Ball, air hockey, and a variety of VR experiences. Among the standout titles featured are Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR (Raw Thrills), NBA Hoops (ICE), Fast & Furious Arcade (Raw Thrills), Fantastic Prize (UNIS), a selection of popular Stern Pinball machines, and dozens more arcade games that span generations and genres.