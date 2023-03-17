Betson Open House Hitting New England

Betson New England will host their Spring Open House on April 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Their facility is located in Canton, Mass., at 960 Turnpike St., Ste. 13.

At the event, Betson will showcase games such as Rick and Morty: Blips and Chitz, Fast & Furious Arcade, Foo Fighters Pinball, Shipwreck, NFS Heat Takedown, SpongeBob SquarePants VR Bubble Coaster, Golden Tee PGA, Showtime Crane, Fantastic Prize and more.

Betson’s open houses also offer networking opportunities with lunch provided. To RSVP, contact Joe Kirby (781-686-6974) or Ray Borges (774-766-1903). Visit www.betson.com for more information.