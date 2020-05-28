Betson Office Updates

All Betson offices and services are now open, according to the company. However, their buildings remain open to Betson employees only. Appointments can be made for scheduled pickups and drop-offs of equipment, parts, repairs and advanced replacements.
A full list of their locations and phone numbers is below. Visit www.betson.com for more information.
Marietta, GA…770-303-0146
Orlando, FL…407-851-9269
Dallas, TX…214-638-4900
Salt Lake City, UT…385-215-8887
Carlstadt, NJ…201-438-1300
Santa Fe Springs, CA…714-228-7500
Bensenville, IL…630-238-9400
Canton, MA…781-821-8533
Portland, OR…503-786-9200
Pittsburgh, PA…412-331-8703
Hayward, CA…510-293-9127