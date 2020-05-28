Betson Office Updates

All Betson offices and services are now open, according to the company. However, their buildings remain open to Betson employees only. Appointments can be made for scheduled pickups and drop-offs of equipment, parts, repairs and advanced replacements.

A full list of their locations and phone numbers is below. Visit www.betson.com for more information.

Marietta, GA…770-303-0146

Orlando, FL…407-851-9269

Dallas, TX…214-638-4900

Salt Lake City, UT…385-215-8887

Carlstadt, NJ…201-438-1300

Santa Fe Springs, CA…714-228-7500

Bensenville, IL…630-238-9400

Canton, MA…781-821-8533

Portland, OR…503-786-9200

Pittsburgh, PA…412-331-8703

Hayward, CA…510-293-9127