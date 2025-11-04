Betson Offering IAAPA Financing, Leasing Specials

The team at Betson Enterprises will be busy at IAAPA booth #615 – and elsewhere during the week in Orlando. In addition to having trade show specials for financing and leasing the latest arcade machines, they’ll host their own Betson Technical University and also take part in an IAAPA fun run event.

Betson Technical University will run Nov. 17-18 (a free ticket to IAAPA is included). It features the company’s skilled in-house technicians sharing their knowledge, experience and best practices. The two-day course is for owners, GMs and even those new to the industry.

Betson will also support the 2025 IAAPA Footprints from the Heart 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Walk on Nov. 20 to benefit Give Kids the World Village.

Click here to learn more and donate.