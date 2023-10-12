Betson Northwest Amusement Showcase Brings 250 to Portland

Betson held their 12th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase on Oct. 7 at the Holiday Inn Portland – Columbia Riverfront, welcoming about 250 guests to the Oregon event in addition to the 32 manufacturers on hand.

This year, Betson teamed up with the American Cancer Society and raised $3,000 at their silent auction. Various items were donated by manufacturers and suppliers including A&A Global, Bandai Namco, Betson, Coastal Amusements, Kalkomat, Stern Pinball, Team Play, Valley-Dynamo and Venco Business Solutions.

The full slate of exhibitors at the expo were: A&A Global, Adrenaline Amusements, AMI Entertainment, Amsuement Connect, Andamiro, Apple Industries, Arachnid, Bandai Namco, Bay Tek Entertainment, BMI, Coastal Amusements, Elaut Group, Embed, ICE, IGPM/Kalkomat, Intercard, Incredible Technologies, JET Games, Komuse, LAI Games, Really Big Crane Company, Rilix, Semnox Solutions, Smart Industries, Stern Pinball, Sureshot Redemption, Team Play, TouchMagix, Triotech, UNIS, Valley-Dynamo and Venco Business Solutions.

Betson’s Steve Lamoreaux, Brian Corbett and Amber Lambert conducted the educational sessions, which included: “Revving Up Revenue: Maximizing Profitability”; “Cake, Games and Profits: How to Use Birthday Parties to Increase Revenue”; Game Whisperer’s Guide: Navigating Common Game Maintenance Issues with Finesse”; and “Unleashing Fun and Profits: Insights from Your Peers – FEC and Route Operator.”

“Revving Up Revenue” went into detail about game selection, layout design, pricing models, financing strategies and customer engagement.

“Cake, Games and Profits” was hosted by Sheryl Bindelglass of Sheryl Golf, who put on a mock birthday party for the kids in attendance. Operators there learned some tips and tricks on how to turn birthday parties into profits.

With “Game Whisperer’s Guide,” attendees learned game maintenance and troubleshooting, getting guidance on common issues related to calibration and repair techniques to minimize downtime and maximize player satisfaction.

“Unleashing Fun and Profits” was an FEC and route operator roundtable that recapped other sessions and allowed peers to share ideas and insights.

Betson also hosted a manufacturer and supplier dinner that welcomed the company reps who came into town for the event.