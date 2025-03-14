Betson New England Open House in April

The team at Betson New England will have their annual open house April 9 at their facility in Canton, Mass. (960 Turnpike St., Unit 14). The event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

The open house allows attendees to explore the newest titles in the market, engage in discussions about industry trends and meet with Betson representatives who can tell you more about the company’s range of products and services.

To RSVP, call or email Joe Kirby at 781-686-6974 or [email protected].