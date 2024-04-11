Betson New England Open House Draws a Crowd

More than 50 guests and manufacturers were welcomed to the Betson New England annual open house event April 3 in Canton, Mass.

Held at the Betson New England office, this year’s open house once again featured the latest games and products, and enticed attendees with leasing and financing deals. Among the manufacturers and vendors were AMI, Raw Thrills, Sega and UNIS.

“The Betson New England open house exceeded expectations this year,” said Joe Kirby, amusement sales representative for Betson New England. “We curated a compelling lineup of games, and our guests were thrilled with the exceptional deals available to them.”