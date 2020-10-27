Betson Installs Large Game Room at Cypress Lanes

A new 71-piece arcade called The Game Zone at Cypress Lanes in Winter Haven, Fla., was recently installed by Betson. The business opened its doors on Sept. 11.

The Game Zone occupies just over half of the 10,000-sq.-ft. addition to its existing 40-lane bowling center, according to Betson, and features the latest games like Nitro Trucks, Tomb Raider, Mario Kart DX, Ultra Moto VR and Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride. There are also redemption games like Connect 4 Hoops, HYPERpitch, Red Zone Rush and more.

“Betson has been a great company to work with and I have been doing so for many years with multiple locations,” said Michael Ducat, owner of Cypress Lanes. “Their follow through and hands-on approach make me very comfortable with our relationship now and for the future.”

Learn more at www.betson.com and www.cypresslanes.com.