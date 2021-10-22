Betson Installs Game Room at Trampoline Park

The Betson Distribution team recently finished a 30-piece game room at Gravity Trampoline Park in Kokomo, Ind. The new game room was part of the facility’s latest remodel.

Betson Midwest Game Sales Consultant Brian Conway provided the business with game and layout recommendations to “optimize space utilization, maximize the customer experience and generate the most revenue.”

Among the new slate of games were Nerf Arcade, Hot Wheels, Marvel Avengers, Connect 4 Hoops, Monopoly Roll n Go, Pearl Fishery, Power Roll, StepManiaX, Taj Mahal, Fun Zone and Wizard of Oz.

Gravity Trampoline Park closed in July and reopened their remodeled facility this month. Learn more about them at www.gravitykokomo.com. Betson can be reached via www.betson.com.