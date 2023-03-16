Betson in Alabama April 26, Heading to Expo This Month

Betson Enterprises will host an open house in Spanish Fort, Ala., on April 26 at Eastern Shore Lanes. The purpose is to allow guests to see the latest titles on the market and discuss industry trends.

Eastern Shore Lanes, located at 10460 Eastern Shore Blvd., features a 2,500-sq.-ft. arcade with more than 50 games. Betson’s event there will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with lunch included. Learn more about the facility at www.eslanes.com and RSVP for the event by emailing Laura Jones at [email protected].

In other Betson news, the company will be exhibiting at the upcoming Amusement Expo from March 29-30 in booth #A231, showcasing the latest lineup of Raw Thrills games.