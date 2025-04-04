Betson Imperial to Offer LG Monitors to Customers

Betson Imperial Parts & Service has announced a strategic partnership with 25/7 Digital Labs, which will allow them to distribute high-quality LG monitors for the amusement, vending and gaming industries.

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings by partnering with 25/7 Digital Labs,” said Richard Zayas-Bazan, president of Betson Imperial Parts & Service. “By integrating LG’s cutting-edge technology into our product lineup, we’re empowering our customers with versatile and dependable solutions to enhance their operations and achieve exceptional performance.”

You can visit www.betsonparts.com/lg-monitors to learn more.

For additional info about 25/7, head to www.257digitallabs.com.