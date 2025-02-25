Betson Imperial to Exhibit Javelin Displays at Expo

Betson Imperial Parts & Service will showcase Javelin Displays at the upcoming AEI trade show in Vegas. Javelin is “a leading OEM manufacturer of high-performance monitors, touchscreen solutions and components,” Betson touted.

The company will exhibit their latest display technologies specifically designed for the amusement industry in booth #1712.

“Javelin Displays are engineered to meet the demanding needs of manufacturers and operators, providing exceptional image quality, durability, and seamless integration for an unparalleled user experience,” said Richard Zayas-Bazan, president of Betson Imperial Parts & Service.

“We are excited to bring Javelin’s latest display solutions to Amusement Expo 2025.” You can learn more at www.javelindisplays.com and www.betsonparts.com.