Betson Hosts Successful Technical University

A Betson Technical University training program was held March 27-28 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Vegas, timed to coincide with Amusement Expo.

Betson’s two-day BTU courses provide extensive arcade game room training for all position levels. “Whether they have years of experience or are new to the industry, technicians will take something away from our two-day courses,” the company says.

Betson added, “Thank you to all of our students who attended our Las Vegas BTU!” Learn more about the ongoing technical education program by visiting www.betson.com/betson-technical-university