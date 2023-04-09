Betson Hosts Massachusetts Holds Product Showcase

Betson New England hosted an open house in Canton, Mass., on April 5, serving lunch and showing equally tasty new products. The dealership’s Joe Kirby said over a dozen manufacturer reps, along with folks from finance companies and prize suppliers, were in attendance to talk with customers.

“The event was a smashing success with over 50 companies in attendance. Excitement and energy were the order of the day as we featured a room full of new titles,” said Kirby. “I can only begin to extend thanks and gratitude to our customers for making time to attend, the representatives from suppliers and vendors, and the team at Betson New England for going above and beyond to get the building ready and make sure the event ran perfectly.”