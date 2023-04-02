Betson Hosts Grand Opening Celebration in Nevada

Betson Enterprises hosted a grand opening at their new Henderson, Nevada, facility on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. With a whopping 75,000 sq. ft. of space, it will serve as the main hub on the western side of the U.S., supporting the company’s amusement, vending and gaming customers with a vast inventory of new equipment, parts and service support. On one end of the facility, Betson will have offices and on the other, Goldfinger Monitors has theirs (Betson is a “master distributor” of that company’s line of monitors).

Henderson Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Scott Muelrath opened the remarks, saying the organization was honored that Betson chose their community. “Our board of directors, our mayor and council, want to thank you for selecting Henderson.”

Betson President Bob Geschine said, “It’s a kind of return to this market,” noting that they had an office there in the 1990s. A confluence of factors including Betson’s and the industry’s growth, as well as their involvement in gaming and with Goldfinger monitors, led them to feel it was time to return to Southern Nevada. “When we looked at the area, Henderson was where we needed to be. It’s a growing place and a great community … We plan on leveraging this building to our success and we’re excited to be here.”

And is often the case with ceremonial scissors trying to cut through the pretty red ribbon, Bob Geschine and VP of Sales and Marketing Jonathan Betti had to take a number of cuts at it. Jon quipped as the scissors made almost a Pac-Man waka-waka sound, “It’s just like an arcade game!” as they finally broke through.

As most know by now, Betson’s Santa Fe Springs, Calif., depot will close on May 31. (Ron Hunt is working from home). Company execs said they hope to have details soon about a new California location where the company can store equipment and trucks to be used in conjunction with the Las Vegas office to serve customers in the region. The company said, “The transition will be seamless for vendors and customers as we support our local and national partners with equipment, parts inventory and service.”