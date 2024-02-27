Betson Hosting April Events

Betson New England will hold their spring open house on April 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., while Betson Southeast will have their annual spotlight show April 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch will be served at both events.

The Betson New England event will allow attendees to explore the newest titles on the market and engage in discussions on industry trends. To RSVP, and for more details, contact Joe Kirby ([email protected]; 781-686-6974) or Ray Borges ([email protected]; 774-766-1903).

The Betson Southeast Spotlight Show will have a similar program and will be hosted at Fun Warehouse at 2349 Dick Pond Rd. in Myrtle Beach, S.C. To RSVP for that event, contact Laura Jones ([email protected]; 770-303-0295).