Betson Florida to Host Open House Event 

Betson Enterprises has added to its list of post-Amusement Expo product showcases with an open house event set for April 19 at VIA Entertainment in Leesburg, Florida. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch from noon to 2 p.m.

With a 100-piece game room, “VIA Entertainment has everything you need for a family fun day!” The facility has ultra-modern bowling lanes, an expansive arcade, an indoor go-kart track, Virtual Reality games, a sports bar and grill, event facilities, laser tag, an escape room, black-light mini golf, and axe throwing.

VIA Entertainment is located in the Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441 #2004, Leesburg, FL 34788 (viaentertainment.com/leesburg-fl). Those wanting to attend should RSVP with Joe Herbert at 407-717-6020.