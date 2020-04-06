Betson Extends Closure, Gives More Industry Info

In their recent newsletter, Betson Enterprises told customers they’re extended the closure of all Betson offices until May 1, following the current state and federal recommendations. That includes temporarily discontinuing shipments of all parts and equipment leaving or coming into any of their facilities.

“Our front office, accounts receivable, sales and technical staff will remain available as normal via phones and email during this time period to handle any technical questions, sales questions, orders, invoices, credits, etc.,” they noted. “Our parts sales representatives will be available to process factory drop ship parts orders subject to factory availability.”

The company also shared several of its own resources and those put together by others in the industry, including info on their financial services (reach out to [email protected]); a small business owner’s guide to the CARES Act; AAMA and AMOA resource pages; and more.