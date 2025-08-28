Betson Expands to Nebraska

Betson Enterprises has expanded its national footprint with a new office in La Vista, Nebraska, “to meet the growing demand for skill games in the state.”

“Nebraska is a fantastic new market for us,” said Todd Cravens, president of Betson Gaming. “We’re eager to partner with local operators and businesses to introduce the state-of-the-art KASCADA dual screen, multi-game cabinets from Light & Wonder. This expansion isn’t just about growth for Betson – it’s about providing new entertainment options and revenue opportunities for local businesses.”

The company added: “Having successfully established a strong presence in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Georgia, Betson is poised to replicate its success in Nebraska with the introduction of innovative skill game experiences.”