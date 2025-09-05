Betson Expands Tech Training Program

Betson Technical University’s training program has been expanded, Betson Enterprises recently announced. The new curriculum now includes three distinct training options “designed to meet the diverse needs of FECs, helping them maximize revenue by minimizing equipment downtime.”

The expanded offerings of Betson Technical University now include BTU Core, BTU On-Site and BTU Wellness.

BTU Core is the foundational two-day training and certification course that offers an “intensive, hands-on experience in a classroom setting.” Participants learn practical exercises in troubleshooting and repairing arcade games.

BTU On-Site, made for larger teams, brings Betson’s expert trainers directly to a customer’s location. The program is identical to the BTU Core curriculum but is tailored to the specific equipment and needs of the customer’s game room. (BTU On-Site is available for groups of 10 or more.)

BTU Wellness is a hybrid program that combines classroom training with hands-on repair work.

“A well-maintained game room is the foundation of a successful entertainment center,” said Rob Zigmont, vice president of operations at Betson Enterprises. “Our goal with the expanded Betson Technical University is to provide our partners with the knowledge and skills they need to keep their equipment running and their businesses thriving. We’re proud to offer solutions that are not only comprehensive but also flexible and tailored to their unique operational needs.”

Learn more and sign up at www.betson.com/betson-technical-university.