Bay Tek Entertainment’s Connect 4: Four in a Roll, a new roller game with their popular license, will be exclusively distributed throughout North America by Betson Enterprises.

“Connect 4 is a game that generations of families already know, and Bay Tek has found a great way to bring it into the arcade,” said Kyle Berger, vice president of purchasing and procurement at Betson Enterprises. “What makes this interesting for operators is that it combines a familiar game with a different style of play. It’s easy for younger players to pick up, but there’s enough strategy and competition to keep older players engaged.”

The game offers both single-player and 2-player modes; solo players compete against a computer opponent with selectable difficulty levels, while two players can challenge each other head-to-head.