Betson Enterprises Transforms RollHouse with 75-Game Arcade

RollHouse Entertainment in North Olmsted, Ohio, recently had Betson install a 75-piece game room at their facility.

Betson reported that it was a “strategic move to modernize the former Buckeye Lanes, a popular venue on the Professional Bowlers Association Winter Tour.” As part of the project, RollHouse removed 14 bowling lanes.

In place stands the 5,000-sq.-ft. arcade with the latest equipment. It’s now the flagship RollHouse location with seven Ohio venues as part of the chain. Owners Glenn and Sue Gable and their sons Eddie and Warren have a longstanding relationship with Betson’s Northeast regional sales director Britannie Betti, who is now consulting on all seven locations.

Learn more at www.therollhouse.com/north-olmsted.