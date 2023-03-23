Betson Enterprises to Share Their Latest Top-Earners

Betson is among the companies excited to showcase their latest offerings at Amusement Expo next week. The company will be in booth #A231.

“Amusement Expo is a unique venue to connect and share ideas with the industry,” said Bob Dipipi, Betson’s vice president of sales. “We’re pleased to be able to walk our customers through the top attractions throughout the industry.”

Front and center at the company’s booth will be the latest from Raw Thrills: Halo: Fireteam Raven (four-player edition), Fast & Furious Arcade, King Kong of Skull Island VR, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade and MotoGP VR. Learn more at the booth or visit www.betson.com.