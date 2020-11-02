Betson Completes Game Room at The Alley in Alabama

The Betson Installation Team recently finished a 37-piece game room at The Alley in Gadsden, Alabama, which plans to host a grand opening in late November. The new location in The Gadsden Mall will include 18 full bowling lanes of Brunswick equipment along with an arcade and VR. They’ll also feature four lanes of Fowling (a new combination of football and bowling), private party rooms and a restaurant with a bar.

Betson says their game line up has redemption games like NERF Arcade, Big Bass Wheel, DC Superheroes Coin Pusher, Despicable Me – Go Bananas, Down the Clown, King of Rings Jumbo, Pearl Fishery, Power Drop Extreme, Power Roll and Ring Toss. Other games in the mix will include Halo: Fireteam Raven, Air FX Air Hockey, Mario Kart DX, Virtual Rabbids – The Big Ride, the Stranger Things pinball, Skee-Ball and basketball shooting games.

Learn more:

www.strikethealley.com/

www.betson.com/betson-completes-large-game-room-install-at-the-alley-in-gadsden-al/.