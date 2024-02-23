Betson Completes FunZone Installation for Pizza Ranch

Betson Enterprises has installed a 20-piece game room at the Pizza Ranch and FunZone Arcade in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

According to the company, Betson regional sales director Ron Hunt prepared the unique game room design and layout. The FunZone boasts various redemption and video titles such as Carnival Wheel, ICE Ball FX, Jurassic Park Arcade, Prize Time and Spider-Man Coin Pusher.

“Ron and the team at Betson are great to work with,” said Nick Price, owner of Pizza Ranch Detroit Lakes. “They offer a concept-to-completion experience that allows us to create unmatched FunZone experiences.”

Added Hunt: “We are thrilled to partner with Pizza Ranch to create another FunZone experience. Nick and his team are doing tremendous work creating experiences that families can enjoy.” Head to www.betson.com for more on their work.

You can also visit www.pizzaranchfunzone.com to see more about the 35 FunZone Arcade locations.