Betson Completes 70th Pizza Ranch FunZone

The brand-new Betson Enterprises installation at the Pizza Ranch & FunZone Arcade in Andover, Minnesota, is the company’s 70th such project for the company.

Owned and operated by Randall Hubin and Sheryl Hubin, the Andover location underwent a full interior remodel and expansion late last year and capped things off with a completely modern arcade.

“We’ve seen more and more guests looking for entertainment as part of their dining experience,” said Randall Hubin, franchisee and local owner of Pizza Ranch & FunZone Arcade in Andover. “The FunZone Arcade is the perfect complement to our buffet restaurant, and it gives families an even better reason to stay longer and come back more often.”

It now spans 2,700 sq. ft. and has 40 games, many of which are multiplayer attractions that allow up to 56 guests to play at the same time.

Betson reported that the game mix includes Top Gun: Maverick (Raw Thrills/Play Mechanix), The Wizard of Oz and Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR (Raw Thrills), Prize Cube (Coast to Coast), Star Wars Coin Pusher (Andamiro), Pearl Fishery(LAI Games), and King of Rings (Smart Industries), along with a “diverse mix of redemption games, merchandisers and video attractions.”

Betson’s regional sales representative Ron Hunt headed up the project. Since opening, the owners reported a 10% increase in food sales. Learn more at www.betson.com.