Betson Builds Two-Story Arcade for New FEC

Betson recently built out a two-story arcade game room for Supercharged Entertainment, a new entertainment center in Edison, N.J., set to open today, Dec. 19.

The business has more than 140 games, multiple VR experiences and a massive prize center. Betson’s amusement sales representative Joe Kirby provided Supercharged with game and layout recommendations to optimize space utilization, maximize the customer experience and generate the most revenue.

“We are so thrilled to be working with Betson,” said Cody Browning, chief operations officer at Supercharged Entertainment. “Everyone has been exceptional at every step of the way in helping us build one of the most amazing arcades in the United States.”

The new slate of games included King Kong of Skull Island VR (Raw Thrills), Hungry Hungry Hippos(Adrenaline Amusements), Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (Andamiro), Mario Kart DX (Bandai Namco), Axe Master (Bay Tek), Break the Plate (Coastal Amusements), All-In (ICE), HYPERpitch (LAI Games), VR Agent(Sega), Storm (Triotech) and many more games.

For more information, visit www.betson.com or visit www.superchargede.com.