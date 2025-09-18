Betson Builds Largest FunZone Location in Montana

There’s a new Pizza Ranch opening in Great Falls, Montana, next week on Sept. 22. The restaurant’s FunZone arcade inside, completed by Betson Enterprises, is their largest to date, featuring 70 games across more than 5,000 sq. ft.

“We are excited to partner with Pizza Ranch to bring this incredible new FunZone to Great Falls,” said Ron Hunt, a Betson regional sales director. “Our goal was to create a truly immersive and fun experience for families, and we believe we’ve accomplished that. We look forward to seeing the community enjoy the new attractions.