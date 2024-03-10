Betson Bringing Godzilla, Much More to Trade Show

From Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR and King Kong of Skull Island to Fast & Furious Arcade and Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, Betson will have all the newest and most popular Raw Thrills games on display at the coming Amusement Expo (which, as a reminder, is just a week away).

The company will be in booth #327. In addition to the arcade experiences, Betson will also have its parts team on the floor offering “show specials next level account management.”

Additionally, Betson will feature the Skittles Remix Digital Kiosk, aimed at operators who want to boost sales and elevate customer engagement with this unique vending machine.

Learn more about all of the above at www.betson.com.